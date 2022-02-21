Invesco Ltd. Acquires 12,385 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.51% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $43,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KALU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

