Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of UGI worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

