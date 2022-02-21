Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,719,935 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of DiDi Global worth $44,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $700,889,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,078,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,698,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 4.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.03. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.33 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

