Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

