Invesco Ltd. Has $45.44 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Jabil worth $45,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $15,081,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

