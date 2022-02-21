Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Under Armour worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $14.46 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

