Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $341.51 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

