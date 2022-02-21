Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,001,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

