IQ.cash Price Hits $0.0023 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $27,193.67 and approximately $3,600.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06943639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.95 or 1.00211542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars.

