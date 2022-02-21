iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,879 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,641. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

