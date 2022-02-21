iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $100,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

