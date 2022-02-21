iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $71,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,332 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 201,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $65.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

