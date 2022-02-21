iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $104,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

