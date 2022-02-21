iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $248.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

