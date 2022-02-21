iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $54,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.60. 2,847,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

