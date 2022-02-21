iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 261.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,813 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,868,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 257.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,874,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,543,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

