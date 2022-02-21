iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.87 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

