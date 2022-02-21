iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $106.16 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

