iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $74.52 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38.

