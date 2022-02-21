ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Sells $899,757.60 in Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.88 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ITT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.