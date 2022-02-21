IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.46% of IVERIC bio worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

