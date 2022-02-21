Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $59.56. 1,536,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

