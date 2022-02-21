Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY opened at $172.46 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.