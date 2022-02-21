Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106,759 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.33% of AON worth $836,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $283.80. 932,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.