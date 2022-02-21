Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of Accenture worth $1,063,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.18. 2,421,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,038. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.