Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of Netflix worth $1,897,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,553. The company has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

