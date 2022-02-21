Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $704.46 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $704,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.31. 8,389,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $618.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

