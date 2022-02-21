Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,848 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of Costco Wholesale worth $916,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

COST traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

