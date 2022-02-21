Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

