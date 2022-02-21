Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $75.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NUS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

