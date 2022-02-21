JMP Securities Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $7.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of LDI opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $1,028,250.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

