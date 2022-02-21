JMP Securities Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $140.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

