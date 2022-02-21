Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.8% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,013,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 211.6% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 55,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

NYSE JLL opened at $242.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

