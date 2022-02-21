JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target to SEK 378

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.25.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

