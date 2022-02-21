KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

