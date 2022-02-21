Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,332.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.