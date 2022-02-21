Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,084.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 881,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

