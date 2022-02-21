Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,848 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 241.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NVDA traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.42. 76,125,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,084,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

