Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 684.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,591.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,325.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 236,778 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 184.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,088. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.