Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average is $373.91. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

