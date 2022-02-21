Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €700.00 ($795.45) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €816.00 ($927.27).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Monday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €676.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €677.47.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.