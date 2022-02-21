KeyCorp Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $165.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.77.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $265.34. Roku has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $343,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 338.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

