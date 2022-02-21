Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.