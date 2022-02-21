Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC Has $303.72 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Callon Petroleum makes up approximately 27.7% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Callon Petroleum worth $303,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. 1,630,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,421. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

