Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

