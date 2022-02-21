Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $7.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

