KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,537,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.15. 1,327,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,597. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.