KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

