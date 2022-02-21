KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.