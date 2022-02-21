KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

